Under the forest’s shaded sanctuary, piglets and porkers trample through the tall growth lavishing in the spring’s cool air while dozens of acres apart, cows graze in wide-open, dewy fields. You may not be able to walk across the 200-acre lot of J & L Green Farm this spring, but the Green family is bringing the sights, sounds and knowledge of an in-person tour into your home this evening.
Today, J & L Green Farm is broadcasting its grass-based, sustainable operations for a half hour at 5 p.m. as part of 4P Foods’ weekly Facebook Live farm tour. Every Wednesday, 4P Foods is highlighting a partner farm on a virtual tour to bridge the understanding of where food comes from and why that matters.
4P Foods is a farm-to-table food hub and social enterprise founded by Tom McDougall to connect independent, local producers along the Eastern Seaboard with a consistent customer base. Twice a year, 4P Foods members are invited to explore the farms producing the food they consume. McDougall said connecting people to their food sources is a core element in the effort of redesigning the food system to make healthy, quality food accessible, rather than a privilege.
“In times of incredible inequity being laid bare, that’s part of our mission. … Our food system kills people in record numbers because healthy, good food that’s good for the planet, good for our bodies is not readily accessible to all people,” he said. “A big part of the supply side and creating a good food model is around transparency.”
Laura Green handles marketing at J & L Green Farm, which has partnered with 4P Foods for approximately three years. She said that over the past 11 years in Edinburg, the farm has always strove to maintain an ethic, transparent system.
“Our policy is always an open door policy. We want people to be connected to their food and know how it’s grown and raised,” Green said.
All J & L pork is bred and born on the farm and is raised in pastures and from the forest floor, rotating landscapes every week and fed a natural, sustainable diet of discarded apples, discarded peanuts and feed free of genetically modified organisms. Beef cattle are entirely grass-finished and fed on a rotational grazing schedule to ensure they are eating nutrient-dense forage and grasses. Chickens and turkeys roam freely on the pasture, sheltered only for protection from predators, and also move on a rotational grazing schedule once or twice every day for chickens and every three days for turkeys.
For today’s virtual tour, Green said she and her husband, Jordan, will guide viewers through the history and mission of the farm while demonstrating the cyclical nature of each animal’s grazing that sustains an entirely grass-fed, free-range collection of pigs, cows, chickens and turkeys.
“There’s been a lot of videos and photos of what the big industry is doing, and it’s not so humane. So, really what our desire is and has always been is for our customers and our farm friends, in general, to know how the animals are being treated and what that actually looks like,” Green said. “We put a lot of hard work into the animals themselves and into the land we are on in order to better our environment and the meat that ultimately comes from these animals.”
Bobby Doane previously was a marketer for Gentle Harvest and worked with Whole Foods Market, which put him in touch with both 4P Foods and J & L Green Farms. He watched last week’s virtual tour of Fauquier County’s New Day Farms and said he enjoys the educational component of the virtual tours.
“Regarding J & L, I’m excited to learn more about their farming practices. What I’ve enjoyed in particular is all of these groups — 4P, New Day and J & L — all share the common goal of giving the public access to local, healthy and sustainable food,” Doane said.
Today’s virtual visit to J & L Green Farm is the second episode in a series of weekly socially distanced tours. McDougall said he warns viewers streaming may lag since the episodes are recorded on a cellphone in rural Virginia, but he hopes it shines a light on hardworking, unsung heroes who can shift the narrative of health and consumerism in society.
“Our food system is broken and if anyone’s eyes have been opened to that as a result of this crisis that we’re in — I welcome them, invite them and implore them not to forget. If you found solace in food by going to a local farmers market … and for the first time in your life are feeling food insecure because the grocery shelf ran out of food, and you were saved if only for a moment by the person down the street who was selling eggs, don’t forget that,” McDougall said. “Don’t go back to the way it was because the way it was wasn’t working.”
