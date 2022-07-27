A public hearing for a project to add a third lane to Interstate 81 near the Rockingham-Augusta County line is scheduled for tonight, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
The meeting, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Blue Ridge Community College’s Plecker Center, is to garner public feedback on a proposed third lane to northbound Interstate 81 from mile marker 234.1 to 237.7, and southbound Interstate 81 from mile marker 237.9 to 234.2.
The project also would lengthen the northbound and southbound off-ramps and the northbound on-ramp at Exit 235, the Weyers Cave Road interchange.
VDOT officials have said the widening provides truck-climbing lanes to the right side in each direction, which would reduce the likelihood of trucks slowing in the primary travel lanes on the steep grades. Widening is to occur primarily to the inside and within the existing right of way.
Officials anticipate little to no reconstruction of the existing travel lanes. Shoulder widening and reconstruction in some areas will be required for temporary traffic control, and the northbound and southbound bridges over Naked Creek will be widened and rehabilitated.
According to VDOT data, Interstate 81 through Weyers Cave had an average daily traffic count of 56,800 vehicles in 2019. By 2046, the estimated average daily traffic volume is 76,700 vehicles.
VDOT expects the design to be approved later this year, and a construction advertisement to be posted in late 2024. Officials anticipate construction to begin in 2025.
The project’s total cost is estimated at $127.2 million, according to VDOT. Funding is through the Interstate 81 Corridor Improvement Program, approved by the Commonwealth Transportation Board in 2018.
The meeting today is an open-forum public hearing, and individuals can discuss the project on a one-on-one basis with VDOT officials and designers.
The deadline for public comment is Aug. 6. Written comments can be submitted at the meeting, or mailed to Jennifer Hoover, Virginia Department of Transportation, 811 Commerce Road, Staunton, VA 24401-9029.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.