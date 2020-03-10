Megamilkshakes has an open house today from 3 to 5 p.m. at its newest location with drinks and desserts. Inside Valley Mall at Suite 506, next to Old Navy and across from Pacsun, the sweet shop is also celebrating its grand opening on Thursday from noon to 9 p.m.
The dessert destination is known for its ice creams, sundaes and shakes, which can feature an array of sugary toppings such as cotton candy, chocolate bars or jumbo rainbow lollipops. Megamilkshakes' first location at 932 W. Market St. was permanently closed in December.
