About 19 months ago, then-pitching coach Paul Menhart stood in the champagne-drenched clubhouse of the Nationals in Houston after Washington won Game 7 of the World Series in 2019.
Now he is getting ready for the first game of the season on Friday as the pitching coach for the West Virginia Power, based in Charleston and a member of the independent Atlantic League.
"It has always been about getting guys better and getting the most out of them," Menhart, 52, told the News-Record on Monday. "This opportunity to coach and make a difference has always appealed to me at any level. To see the progression, that is the reward."
Menhart was let go by the Nationals after the 2020 season, as manager Davey Martinez wanted the chance to hire his own pitching coach. That turned out to be Jim Hickey, who had worked with Martinez while they were on the staff of the Tampa Bay Rays.
Menhart has moved on.
"When you love what you do and you love the kids you are working with, and it's something you feel very comfortable teaching and being apart of, I don't think it matters what level," Menhart said of being with West Virginia. "It would be nice to be in an affiliated situation where financially it would be a little bit better. But I think this is a godsend to a degree. I am going to impact some kids' lives."
The Power manager will be Mark Minicozzi, 38, who pitched in college at East Carolina.
"I had a little bit of a history with him in Venezuela when I did a coaching stint and he was on an opposing team," said Menhart, who pitched and managed in indy baseball in California during his career.
Minicozzi also pitched for Triple-A Syracuse in the Washington system when Menhart was in player development with the Nationals.
Menhart is a former pitcher in college at Western Carolina and began his coaching career there before getting into pro ball as an instructor with the Nationals. He worked his way up from the minors to the pitching coach for Washington early in the 2019 season.
The former right-hander pitched in the majors for three teams: Toronto, Seattle and San Diego from 1995-97.
One of the pitchers for the Power is Mike Broadway, a former minor league with the Nationals. "He was one of the funny ones: he said, 'What are you doing here? He is special arm, too. A lot of these guys need closure," Menhart said of his veteran staff.
Another West Virginia pitcher is Hunter Cervenka, who was with Triple-A Norfolk in the Baltimore system in 2019.
"That motivation is very apparent from what I have seen thus far," Menhart said of Power pitchers who want to get back with an affiliated club. "We have plenty of guys who should not be here; they have the talent to pitch at upper levels. It is a matter of getting them game ready before I let some of the [Major League] clubs know how ready some of these guys are."
The Atlantic League also includes the York Revolution in Pennsylvania. Spotswood graduate Austin Nicely pitched for York at the end of the 2019 season and was activated by York on Friday from the reserve list.
West Virginia begins its season at home Friday against Southern Maryland. Chesapeake native and former Radford pitcher Eddie Butler was with Southern Maryland before he was signed by the Royals earlier this month.
The Atlantic League may move the mound back later in the season as a trial idea with Major League Baseball. "We will see if that happens," Menhart said.
ODAC Ties
Menhart's son, Michael, pitches for Division III LaGrange of Georgia and his team will face Lynchburg on Thursday in North Carolina in the national tournament. A senior reliever for Lynchburg is Adam Dofflemyer, another Spotswood product. Lynchburg beat Shenandoah on Saturday for the Old Dominion Athletic Conference title; Shenandoah didn't get an at-large bid to the national field.
The younger Menhart was the starter and winner when LaGrange beat host North Carolina Wesleyan for the USA South title in Division III earlier this month. Salisbury of Maryland is the No. 1 seed for the regional in North Carolina, Lynchburg is No. 4 and Marymount of Arlington is No. 6.
BC Football
Bridgewater released its 2021 football schedule. The Eagles will open Sept. 4 at home with Gettysburg - and former BC coach Michael Clark will be recognized. After playing at Southern Virginia on Sept. 11, the first conference game will be at home Sept. 18 against Randolph-Macon of the ODAC.
