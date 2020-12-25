Current JMU basketball standout Matt Lewis scored 21 points Tuesday in an 82-81 loss at VCU to move into a tie for third place on the all-time scoring list for men's basketball at the school.
He now has 1701 points and is tied with Kent Culuko, who ended his career with the Dukes in 1995. Lewis has 449 free throws in his career to rank second in school history and 208 3-pointers, which is fifth, according to the Colonial Athletic Association.
JMU is slated to play Jan. 3 at Towson, though the Dukes could add a nonconference game before then.
Here is a look at the top 10 scorers in JMU men's basketball history:
1. Steve Stielper - 2126 points
The Maryland high school product played for the Dukes from 1976-80.
He was among the top scorers in the country as a junior for JMU as he averaged 25.7 points per contest.
That season he set a school mark with 51 points in a home game against Robert Morris. Stielper went into the JMU Athletic Hall of Fame in 2002.
The 6-foot-7 player averaged 20.4 points per contest in his four years with the Dukes.
"My first time playing with Steve, I was in awe," former JMU standout Linton Townes, also a member of the school's athletic Hall of Fame, wrote in e-mail to the News-Record on Friday. "He seemed to be a man among boys who could score anywhere. I felt like I was playing with Larry Bird."
In 2016, Stielper was elected to the Maryland Slow-Pitch Softball Hall of Fame.
"You make lifelong friends – friends that are still around," he told the Annapolis Capital. "Back in the 1980s, softball was huge in these parts; back then, everybody played."
He tried out for the Pacers of the NBA after college but was cut.
2. Sherman Dillard - 2065
From Bassett in south-central Virginia, he played for the Dukes from 1973-78.
The former JMU head coach has been an assistant for several top Division I programs, including Maryland, and is currently with Iowa.
Dillard was a sixth-round pick in 1978 by Indiana of the NBA. He went into the JMU Hall of Fame in 1989.
3. Matt Lewis - 1701
Lewis is yet another product of the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC), considered one of the best on the East Coast. He played at Bishop O'Connell in Arlington.
The senior is averaging 21.2 points per contest in the first six games this year. He was the preseason player of the year in the CAA even though the Dukes were picked to finish last out of 10 schools.
3. Kent Culuko - 1701
From New Jersey, his shot helped the Dukes win the CAA tournament title in 1994 under coach Lefty Driesell - the Hall of Fame coach who turned 89 on Friday.
He played in Finland and Bulgaria, according to eurobasket.com, and ended up with a team in Argentina 20 years ago. Culuko went into the JMU Hall of Fame in 2013.
5. Ron Curry - 1550
From New Jersey, the guard play at JMU from 2012-16. He was a first-team all-CAA as a senior and has played overseas since college.
Curry has played in Slovakia and Germany and is playing again this season in Hungary. He had 15 points Wednesday in a win for Alba in western Hungary and was averaging 14.6 points per contest in his first eight games this season.
6. Darren McClinton - 1533
The guard was with the Dukes from 1992-96.
He played overseas for several years ending with Turkey during the 2008-09 season. His father, Harold, played for the Washington team in the NFL.
7. William Davis - 1505
Davis played at JMU from 1988-93.
8. Pat Dosh - 1458
Dosh was with the Dukes from 1974-78. JMU was 72-32 during his career and he went into the JMU athletic Hall of Fame in 1993.
9. Juwann James - 1456
The inside force played at JMU from 2008-12. A native of Georgia, James has played pro ball overseas for several years and was with a team in The Netherlands earlier this season.
10. Julius Wells - 1414
Wells played for the Dukes from 2008-12. He averaged 8.6 points per game as a senior after averaging more than 16 points per contest as a sophomore.
Sources: basketballreference.com, eurobasket.com, jmu.edu
