At 19 years old, Ragan McManus was diagnosed with depression. A few years later, doctors told her it had escalated to major depressive disorder and generalized anxiety disorder. To cope with her mental health, McManus turned to drugs and drinking.
McManus has now been sober for 11½ years and works to help others recover from challenges similar to those she battled with throughout her adult life.
“I’m a recovering alcoholic and addict, and I don’t forget what I came out of and how grateful I am for my life today now that I’m in recovery,” McManus said. “I may be a person who has those things, but that’s not everything about me. I’m a mom. I’m a wife. I have a great life. I have a great job.”
Nearly three years ago, McManus earned her peer recovery specialist certification and has since led Virginia Department of Behavioral Help and Developmental Services trainings and worked as director of operations for local support center Strength in Peers.
According to Mental Health America’s annual report for 2020, on a state-by-state prevalence and access to care comparison, Virginia climbed to No. 27 from its 2018 spot at No. 40 for overall ranking of access. Data was bleaker for adults as Virginia fell to No. 42 from its previous place at No. 23 for ratio of more adults living with mental illness and lower rates of access to treatment services.
Health Connect America’s Harrisonburg office services individuals in Augusta, Rockingham and Page counties, and Harrisonburg and Staunton cities. It provides personal health services such as behavioral therapy, outpatient programs and therapeutic day treatment — and most referrals are from school systems and community boards for people younger than 18.
Dana Rexrode, director of operations for Health Connect America of Central Virginia, said the discrepancy between different generations and mental health care rests with public education improving access to mental health resources for youth.
“There tends to be more stigma along our adults. Teens have been better educated as schools have done a better job with education. As a society, we have not prioritized mental health in the way we needed to,” Rexrode said. “There’s no stigma to getting a flu shot. There’s no stigma to getting an antibiotic, and there should be no stigma to being mentally healthy as well.”
After the heightened stressors of the holidays have dwindled down and the promise of a fresh slate accompanies the turn of the calendar, clinics often see an uptick in individuals seeking support and assistance with mental health-related challenges.
“Holidays can be difficult for the clients we serve, and sometimes we will see an increase in crisis-type appointments for current patients but not referrals because people want to get through the holidays before starting something new like that,” Rexrode said.
Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration reported in 2017 that peer support in mental health systems studies are linked to increased social functioning, decreased self-stigma and decreased hospitalization.
Strength in Peers is a nonclinical center staffed by individuals in recovery from substance abuse, mental health and trauma-related challenges. Everyone there has experience with such stigmatized hardships and shares hope, support and advocacy for those facing similar challenges in Harrisonburg and Rockingham, Page and Shenandoah counties.
McManus previously followed mental health treatment plans revolving around hospitalization and medication to cope with her depressive peaks. She said relinquishing control and adhering to clinical advice during moments of crisis was not the best road to healing for her, and she was able to recover by finding her voice in treatment plans.
“I’ve just said, ‘Oh, OK, because you are in a position of power, you have the degree, therefore, I need to abide by what you’re telling me,’” McManus said. “I do not like being put in the back of the cop car and taken to the hospital. That is not my desire. When I am not well, I want my supporters and my friends to kind of rally around me and help lift me up.”
Nicky Fadley, founder and executive director of Strength in Peers, refers to those who come to the clinic as participants instead of clients or customers to ensure people never feel lesser for seeking out help.
“Clinical doesn’t always have to be the only answer that we really needed. What really helped most often was just having someone to talk to that you knew had a level of understanding or personal experience,” Fadley said. “Everything to really show that we’re on the same level field as they are. We’re not in a hierarchical relationship.”
Abusing substances, overcoming trauma and living with chemical imbalances in the brain are all very distinct issues with healing methods that vary person to person, but the common denominator is to err is human and to suffer is as well.
“Many people are struggling with things that are universal. … Calling it all different facets of being a healthy, functional human being is all that’s needed,” Rexrode said.
