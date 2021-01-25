Conversations surrounding the need for more or expanded facilities to accommodate the climbing number of incarcerated people inside Middle River Regional Jail date back to 2014.
Staunton City Council member Brenda Mead is hosting a Community Criminal Justice Webinar, organized by the Institute for Reform and Solutions, today from 7 to 9 p.m. Conversations will address concerns about the proposed expansion of Middle River Regional Jail in Verona.
MRRJ was built in 2006 and currently has a 902-bed capacity, according to the jail website, and the average daily population of the jail was 843 in 2020. The jail is anticipated to need 1,283 beds by 2029, according to a previously conducted needs assessment.
The Community Criminal Justice Webinar will bring together government stakeholders, criminal justice experts, advocates, and justice-involved persons and their families to address immediate community concerns about the proposed expansion to MRRJ.
Currently plans for expansion of MRRJ include a total cost of $39.4 million, a quarter of which would be covered by the state if approved by four of five of localities on the MRRJ Authority board.
Registration is available online at us02web.zoom.us.
Harrisonburg City Council will hear a presentation on the proposed expansion today during its meeting.
— Staff Report
