If you asked Mary Milby just over a year ago about the possibility of continuing her running career past high school, she said she would have been skeptical.
Despite establishing herself as a top runner in the area, the Spotswood senior and James Madison signee said it wasn’t until winning a state championship in the 500 during her junior season that her mindset as a runner changed and a confidence was built.
“The biggest change from last year to this year for me was a confident mindset,” Milby said. “The key to being successful in running is to have confidence that you have prepared and are ready to take on the challenge. As with any sport when you put in 110%, it’s going to hurt. Being ready, even excited to reach that point and being confident that you can handle it makes it so much easier to break the mental barriers that are always telling you that it’s impossible.”
Milby displayed that confidence all season long and the end result was another state title — this time in the 1000-meter run — and the title of the Daily News-Record’s 2019-2020 Girls Indoor Track and Field Athlete of the Year.
“When I first started running, I knew almost nothing about it,” Milby said.”Neither of my parents did school sports when they were younger, so I saw it more as a hobby than anything else. Because of that, I took it year by year and didn’t really see myself winning important races or moving on beyond high school. It obviously didn’t stay that way, though. After freshman year, I started really wanting to challenge myself and plan to win. That’s when I was able to envision myself being on top.”
Milby’s rise to the top was impressive. She qualified for the VHSL Class 3 state meet in cross country this past fall for the first time, but her indoor season was undoubtedly the most impressive of her high school career.
She was a Valley District champion in three individual events (300, 1000 and 1600) and qualified for the state meet in five individual events and two relays. Since there are limits on the number of events a runner can participate in, Milby opted to compete in the 1000, the 4x400 relay and the 4x800 relay.
“Winning states was definitely validation for the work I put in,” Milby said. “Sometimes when your body isn’t performing how you want or you feel sick or tired, it’s easy to slip into a doubtful mindset of wondering if it was all worth it. The anxiety before a big race like states is part of that mindset. Even if you do feel confident, it can be crushing to not do as well as you wanted to.
“To be able to win at states reaffirms that every little bit I put in will reward me when it’s time to put it to the test, and by extension, makes me excited to keep pushing. As an athlete, the goal is to always keep improving. Success only proves that there is more in the tank and lends confidence that I’m on the right path.”
Spotswood coach Sue Rinker said she knew Milby would be a special runner after just a few sessions at the beginning of her junior year. She confirmed it with a state-championship win that winter during the indoor season.
“Mary has always been a student of her sport and kept up with what was going on with her competitors both locally and statewide,” Rinker said. “She does all the little things that make a huge difference both in practice and competition.”
Milby holds Spotswood program records in the 500, 1000 and 1600. She finished the season ranked 10th in the 1000 in the state of Virginia for all six qualifications. She ranked first in the city/county in the 500, 1000 and 3200 and was second in the 300 and 1600.
“My four years in high school went by so fast, even without the unexpected pandemic,” Milby said. “It’s strange to think back to freshman year and be thinking that you have four whole years left to train, as if it was a long time. A few times, I’ve almost felt lost. I wouldn’t change a thing though. Every up and down was important to making me the runner, and person, that I am today. Even a temporary setback won’t be anything more than that — temporary. I’m excited for the future, and am grateful that I am happy, healthy and ready to move forward.”
Rinker said the cancellation of the spring season due to COVID-19 gave Milby an even bigger appreciation for the fact that she’ll run at JMU next year.
“She had goals she couldn’t accomplish this spring that will motivate her in the future,” Rinker said. “While she and I have talked about the transition and adjustments that will be necessary to compete at JMU, I feel she is ready. The group of young women Mary will be joining are focused both academically and athletically, so it will be a great fit for her. She will also have a talented group to train with on a daily basis. I know that Mary’s best races are ahead of her.”
Milby agreed with her coach. She’s accomplished a lot at the high school level and leaves Spotswood as one of the program’s most decorated runners of all-time. But she insists her running future is bright, even if she didn’t a year ago.
“I can’t imagine not continuing to run competitively, and naturally, that makes me extremely excited to have the opportunity to run for a program like JMU,” Milby said. “I’m fortunate to have a support system that wants the best for me, and that makes it all the more meaningful to be able to continue to participate in a sport that has made such an impact on my life.”
