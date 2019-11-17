SALEM — For Mary Milby and Emily Rees, it was about experiencing the moment.
Both runners made it clear they still love to compete, but Saturday provided an opportunity for both that they’ve never experienced before in their careers.
“I kept reminding myself that this was my last race,” Rees said. “When I was coming around the final 200 meters, I was like, ‘I love to run.’ It was my mindset all day.”
Milby (19:35.70), a senior at Spotswood, just missed all-state status with an 18th-place finish and Rees (20:42.30), who is a senior at Turner Ashby, finished 41st as they both wrapped up their decorated high school running careers at the Virginia High School League Class 3 cross country championships on Saturday at Green Hill Park in Salem.
Milby and Rees were the lone city/county representatives in the girls race while the Spotswood boys team, meanwhile, finished fourth with a score of 143 points for the day.
Aidan Sheahan (16:59.10) placed 34th to lead the Trailblazers while Ethan Duncan (17:07.90) was 40th, Jacob Amberg (17:17.70) was 46th and William Peters was 47th.
“I felt really good,” Milby said after the race. “This was definitely the best race I’ve had this season. It was great. It was awesome, especially considering how well I did in my first time here. I was ecstatic about that.”
Rees, who plays soccer in the spring for the Knights, said the conditions of the course were much more favorable than what she had faced in previous weeks.
“It was a little cold, but I felt really good about it,” Rees said. “I felt consistent when I was running. My miles were pretty even, which is what I aimed for during the race. I really like this course because it’s super flat and it feels shorter. Once you’re through the first mile, you’re already coming back toward the finish.”
Before the Region 3C championships a week before, Milby said she was nervous.
On Saturday, however, the Spotswood senior said she embraced the challenge ahead.
“I was trying to enjoy myself by racing faster,” Milby said. “I enjoy the competition. I really was excited to get out here and race with people I hadn’t raced before.”
Rees, who reached the state meet for the first time in her career, agreed with Milby.
“It’s been great,” Rees said. “I felt a lot more relaxed today because I knew that I was going to do well because I was going against faster girls. I was ready.”
And while both runners certainly wanted to run well, the experience is what mattered.
That’s why both runners had a smile on their face as they reflected on the race after.
“It’s pretty great,” Rees said. “I’ve been aiming for this my whole running career, so it was exciting to end it this way.”
