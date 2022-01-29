This month has been the perfect storm for local ski resorts.
After a slower start in December with mild temperatures and not much snow, January has come in with three notable snowfalls in the Valley. And ever since the first week of the month, Massanutten Resort in McGaheysville "hasn't looked back," according to Kenny Hess, director of sports and risk management.
"We've made a ton of snow," Hess said. "In some places, we've got more snow than we know what to do with — we'll find something to do with it — but this natural snow is just kind of icing on the cake."
Since the season started, Hess estimated Massanutten has converted nearly 80 million gallons of water into snow.
"Every acre that we make snow on, we've made 7 feet of snow," he said.
Massanutten advertises it has a 54-inch base, and groomers — machines that manicure, or groom, ski runs for consistent snow — go out every day, Hess said.
Despite being closed the first four days of the month, Massanutten has been having a good month financially, Hess said.
James Madison University students Jessie Dyer, 23, of Ashburn, and Nick Garrett, 20, of Fairfax County, chose to spend their birthdays on the slopes at Massanutten with their friends Friday afternoon.
"There's nothing that can make your birthday more than the fact that it might snow," Garrett said. "And the fact that you're going [to] the mountain on your birthday — there's nothing like it. It could not get better."
"I'm having a great time," Dyer said. "With the fresh snow, it's really nice, just the whole environment is great."
Meanwhile, on the other side of the lodge area, Steve Gendy was also celebrating his friend's birthday at Massanutten. Friday afternoon was the first time Gendy, 26, of Arlington, has gone skiing.
"The first run was pretty bad. I was just falling the whole time," Gendy said. "But it's pretty decent now. This will be run No. 4, and I didn't fall the last two."
It was also the first time skiing for Landon Smith, 21, of Prince William County. Smith said it was cool to see the snow coming down at Massanutten on Friday afternoon — it doesn't snow too often in eastern Virginia, he said.
"Snow is softer than concrete," said Smith, a skateboarder. "I've fallen on concrete plenty of times, but snow is definitely softer than concrete."
Massanutten didn't see a huge impact from the COVID-19 pandemic because of the outdoor activities the facility offers, Hess said.
"We had a good year last year because people wanted to get outside and do something," Hess said. "People felt like it was something they could do with their family because, for the most part, they're outside."
The resort still has capacity limits this year, and resort staff encourages people to purchase lift tickets and rentals in advance, Hess said. Like most ski resorts nationwide, Massanutten has become more innovative in its operations, like meeting a demand for private lessons model and a new technique for lift tickets using a radio-frequency identification system.
With RFID, skiers scan a card at a gate before going through en route to the ski lift. Their first scan of the day is when their time starts, and the gates do not open after their time expires, Hess said.
Lauren Grimes and her husband brought her family to Massanutten from Chesapeake to ski Friday.
"We've always been looking forward to getting them out and getting them to be able to enjoy the outside and the wintertime," Grimes said.
Bryce Resort in Shenandoah County has also been having an "incredibly good season," according to the resort's marketing director, Andrew DeVier-Scott.
DeVier-Scott said Bryce Resort was able to stay open all season despite warmer temperatures in December.
"We make snow every chance we get with the cold weather," he said.
Similar to Massanutten, Bryce Resort grooms the snow every day, and DeVier-Scott said the current conditions at the resort are that of a "perfect storm."
"The past two weeks have been some of the best conditions we've seen," he said.
Rockingham County was forecast to receive 1 to 3 inches of snow Friday evening, NWS meteorologist Brian LaSorsa said Friday afternoon.
"The weather's been good and the snow's been good, and the demand is there," Hess said. "There's no question about it — the demand is there."
