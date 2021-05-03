Here is a look at some minor league players with local/regional connections, minor league team to start 2021, Major League organization:
Tyler Zombro (city native, Lee High), Triple-A Durham, Rays
Brenan Hanifee (TA), Double-A Bowie, Orioles
Nick Robertson (JMU), Double-A Tulsa, Dodgers
Shelton Perkins (JMU), Single-A Delmarva, Orioles
Kevin Kelly (JMU, Single-A Lake County, Indians
Dan Goggin (JMU), Single-A Port St. Lucie, Mets
Zach Peek (Next Level Athletic Development, Harrisonburg), Single-A Delmarva, Orioles
Tanner Morris (Next Level, Virginia), Single-A Dunedin, Blue Jays
J.D. Mundy (Va. Tech), Single-A Delmarva, Orioles
Zachary Brzycky (Va. Tech), Single-A Wilmington, Nationals
