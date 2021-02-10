Harrisonburg police recovered the vehicle of a missing Manassas man, according to a Wednesday press release.
Mark Adam Tull, 24, was last seen leaving his home on Aug. 26.
Police say Tull's 2011 Mazda 6 was recently found in the Cloverleaf Shopping center on the corner of East Market and South Carlton streets.
However, Tull hasn't been located.
Tull is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 155 pounds with brown eyes and hair.
The Harrisonburg Police Department is working with the Prince William County Police Department on the case.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call HPD's Major Crimes Unit at 437-2640 or anonymously by calling Crime Solvers at 574-574-5050. Tipsters can also text "HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).
— Staff Report
