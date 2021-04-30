For the second time, a Rockingham County jury failed to reach a verdict in the case of a Harrisonburg man accused of an August 2018 hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a James Madison University student.
Mashkhal K. Ibrahim, 29, is charged with felony hit-and-run in the crash that injured Jared Antle, then 19, of Williamsburg. Ibrahim faces up to 10 years in prison. Ibrahim is being held without bond at the Rockingham County Jail.
On Dec. 13, 2019, Ibrahim’s first trial ended in a mistrial after jurors failed to reach a verdict.
On Friday, his second trial yielded the same result.
“I’m disappointed for [Mashkhal], but my heart goes out to the Antle family,” said Ibrahim’s attorney, Aaron Cook.
Judge T.J. Wilson scheduled a hearing for Thursday. At that time, it’s expected that prosecutors will announce whether they plan a third trial, offer a plea deal or dismiss the case.
“I hope the prosecution sees the case isn’t as strong as they think,” Cook said.
Prosecutors and the Antle family declined to comment.
Jurors failed to reach a verdict after about seven hours of deliberation, which began Thursday afternoon.
For a conviction, prosecutors needed to prove Ibrahim knew or should have known someone was hurt.
During closing arguments Thursday, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Victoria Jensen told jurors that it is obvious Ibrahim knew or should have known someone was injured in the crash.
“He left his DNA at the scene, he left his family’s vehicle at the scene and he left Jared Antle at the scene,” Jensen said. “The damage [to the vehicles] alone should have indicated that someone was hurt.”
Cook said his client, who initially denied being involved in the crash, confessed but said he was unaware anyone was hurt.
“He thought he hit a parked car,” Cook said, adding that his client was confused and had ringing in his ears from the impact of the airbag.
Cook also noted Ibrahim thought the car was empty.
The crash happened on Aug. 24, 2018, just before midnight as passengers were getting into a silver SUV stopped in the eastbound right lane of the 400 block of West Market Street.
Antle was outside the vehicle when a black Honda Pilot crashed into it. He was taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center before being flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
He sustained a traumatic brain injury.
In October 2018, he was transferred to a rehabilitation facility in Atlanta, the Shepherd Center. He was released in June 2019 and returned to his home in Williamsburg.
The driver of the Honda fled the scene on foot. Just under 20 minutes after the collision, Ibrahim’s mother, Nerges Ibrahim, reported the vehicle had been stolen.
Cook said Friday that had his client remained at the scene, he likely wouldn’t have been charged with a crime considering the driver was illegally parked on the side of the road.
