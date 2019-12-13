The trial of a Harrisonburg man accused in an August 2018 hit-and-run that seriously injured a James Madison University student ended Friday with a mistrial in circuit court after jurors failed to reach a verdict.
Mashkhal K. Ibrahim, 27, is charged with felony hit-and-run of Jared Antle, then 19, of Williamsburg.
Antle’s father, Ed Antle, said he’s disappointed no verdict was reached, but said nothing in court will heal his son.
“We want to get this resolved,” he said.
Ibrahim will return to court on Dec. 20 to set a new trial date.
The crash happened on Aug. 24, 2018, just before midnight as passengers were getting into a silver SUV stopped in the eastbound right lane of the 400 block of West Market Street.
Antle was outside the vehicle when a black Honda Pilot crashed into it. He was taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center before being flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
He sustained a traumatic brain injury.
In October 2018, he was transferred to a rehabilitation facility in Atlanta, the Shepherd Center. He was released in June and returned to his home in Williamsburg.
The driver of the Honda fled the scene on foot. Just under 20 minutes after the collision, Ibrahim’s mother, Nerges Ibrahim, reported the vehicle had been stolen. She has been charged with filing a false police report.
On the first day of the trial, Thursday, a forensic biologist from the Virginia Department of Forensic Science testified that DNA found on the Honda’s airbag matched Ibrahim’s.
Another forensic scientist from the same department testified that two nylon fibers consistent with those on the airbag were also found on Ibrahim’s clothing.
In addition to DNA and fiber evidence, prosecutors also presented cellphone records to the jury.
A special agent with the FBI testified that Ibrahim’s cellphone plotted at the crime scene, then at Westover Park and then at his home.
Following the crash, prosecutors say, the same phone made several calls, including to his parents. Minutes later, the car was reported stolen.
On Friday, Ibrahim took the stand.
He admitted to driving the vehicle but said he didn’t know he injured someone that night.
Ibrahim testified that after the crash, he ran to the other car but didn’t find anyone inside. He then heard sires and ran away.
“I panicked,” he said. “I got scared. I thought about jail.”
He said he was scared about going to jail. He was on probation at the time of the crash.
In 2014, he pleaded guilty in connection with a home-invasion robbery in Montgomery County.
He was sentenced to 28 years in prison with all but five suspended. He currently faces a probation violation and could be sent back to prison for up to the 23 years suspended.
During closing arguments, both attorneys focused on one key element of the case: whether Ibrahim knew someone one was injured. For a conviction, prosecutors needed to prove he knew or should have known.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Victoria Jensen told jurors it was very clear he should have known. She said there was screaming as Antle’s body was lying just feet away from the vehicles.
Ibrahim’s attorney, Aaron Cook, said his client, who was still stunned from the airbag, didn’t see a victim.
He said Ibrahim went to the car, saw it empty and assumed he struck an empty, parked car.
Following the mistrial, Cook said he was disappointed with the outcome. He said he hopes prosecutors will offer Ibrahim a plea deal to prevent a second trial.
Ibrahim is being held without bond at the Rockingham County Jail.
