Harrisonburg native Alan Knicely (TA) was 2-for-4 and scored two runs with an RBI for the host Cincinnati Reds on July 11, 1983, in an 11-7 loss to the Phillies. The winning pitcher was Al Holland, a native of Roanoke. Knicely would later play for the Phillies.
Denny Walling (Waynesboro, Valley League) was 0-for-1 as a pinch-hitter on July 11, 1985, for Houston in a win over the Mets. In the same game, Nolan Ryan of the Astros recorded the 4,000th strikeout of his career as he fanned Danny Heep - a former teammate.
Billy Sample (JMU, Turks), a Roanoke native drafted out of JMU by Texas, was 1-for-4 and drove in a run for the Rangers against the White Sox on July 11, 1979. Sample played American Legion ball against Holland.
Chris Devenski (Valley League), pitching on July 11, 2019, for Houston, retired four batters and did not allow a run against Texas. He was drafted in 2011 out of Cal State Fullerton in the 25th round by the White Sox.
Ryan Yarbrough (Valley League) on July 11, 2018, got the win out of the bullpen for Tampa Bay as he went three innings and gave up no runs and just one hit in a 4-2 win over the Detroit Tigers. John Hicks (Virginia) started at first for the Tigers and was 1-for-4. Yarbrough was drafted out of ODU in the fourth round in 2014 by Seattle. He was in spring training with Tampa Bay earlier this season and threw Wednesday in a simulated game for the Rays in summer camp.
Brett Gardner (Yankees) was 0-for-3 with two walks in a 9-0 win over the Orioles on July 11, 2018.
Chris Perez (Valley League) pitched a scoreless inning for the Dodgers on July 11, 2014, in a loss to the Padres. That was the last season in the majors for Perez, who played in college at Miami.
On This Date: July 12
Mac Williamson (Valley League) was 0-for-3 on July 12, 2019, for Seattle in a 13-0 loss to the Angels. The Angels combined for a no-hitter as Taylor Cole threw the first two innings then Felix Pena went the last seven. Williamson, who started in left field, was in spring training with Washington this year before he was let go. He was drafted out of Wake Forest in 2012 in the third round by the Giants. He played for Double-A Richmond in 2015 while in the Giants' farm system.
On July 12, 2018, Yonder Alonso (Valley League) was 2-for-4 and drove in two runs for Cleveland in a 19-4 win over the Reds. Teammate Jason Kipnis (Covington) had two hits for the Indians. Alonso was in spring training with the Braves this year.
Lorenzo Bundy (JMU, New Market Valley League, RCBL) was a coach for the Dodgers on July 12, 2014, in a 1-0 win over San Diego. Four Dodgers' pitchers allowed a total of just five hits.
Staunton native Jerry May, on July 12, 1967, was 1-for-3 for the Pirates in 4-3 loss at St. Louis. May batted after Gene Alley (2-for-3), a Richmond native who is in the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame and turned 80 on Friday. May died in 1996 in Augusta County.
