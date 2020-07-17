Harrisonburg native Alan Knicely (TA) was back of the plate for the Reds as pitcher Frank Pastore allowed just two hits in complete game win 5-2 over the Phillies on July 17, 1983. Future Hall of Famer Johnny Bench hit a three-run, pinch-hit homer for the Reds off Kevin Gross.
Former Harrisonburg resident Erik Kratz (EMU, Turks) caught all 18 innings for the Pirates and was 1-for-6 at Washington in a 2-1 win over the Nationals on July 17, 2016. It was the last game he played for the Pirates.
Staunton native Larry Sheets (RCBL, EMU) started at first base for the Orioles on July 17, 1986, in a 6-2 win over the Twins at old Memorial Stadium. He was 0-for-3 while starting pitcher Ken Dixon (Amherst) got the win despite allowing a homer to Kirby Puckett.
Harrisonburg native Travis Harper (Circleville High, JMU, Turks) retired seven batters while not allowing a hit or run out of the bullpen for Tampa Bay on July 17, 2004, in 3-2 loss to the Orioles. Teammate Aubrey Huff (Staunton Braves) scored two runs and drove in one.
Source: Baseball Reference
