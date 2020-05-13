May 13, 2008, Luke Scott (Staunton, Valley League) had three hits for the Baltimore Orioles in a 5-4 win at home over the Boston Red Sox. Scott, the DH, also drove in three.
In the same game, Aubrey Huff (Valley League) of the Orioles was 1-for-4 and started at third base.
Clint Robinson (Harrisonburg Turks) was 0-for-1 for the Washington Nationals on May 13, 2015, in a 9-6 win over Arizona. Michael A. Taylor had a grand slam for Washington and Tyler Moore had a pinch-hit homer.
Source: Baseball Reference
