Bill Harman, the only player born in Bridgewater to make the Major Leagues, made his MLB debut on June 17, 1941. Playing for the Philadelphia Phillies, he made the last out as a pinch-hitter in an 11-3 loss at the St. Louis Cardinals. Harman was retired by Mort Cooper, a pitcher for the Cardinals. Harman played in 15 games for the Phillies in 1941 - the only ones in his career as a pitcher and catcher. He hit .071 and as a pitcher appeared in five games and had an ERA of 4.85 with no decisions. Harman was born on January 2, 1919, in Bridgewater. A former student at the University of Virginia, Harman died in 2007 in Greenville, Delaware at the age of 88. He is buried in Wilmington, Delaware.
Harrisonburg native Alan Knicely (TA), who grew up in Bridgewater, was 1-for-1 with two walks and scored his team's only run on June 17, 1983, for the Cincinnati Reds in a 3-1 loss at the San Diego Padres. Knicely was 0-for-4 on June 17, 1985, for the Reds in a 4-0 setback at the Giants. Atlee Hammaker, the Giants' pitcher who went to Mount Vernon High, threw a shutout.
On June 17, 2016, Daniel Murphy (Luray, Valley League) was 2-for-4 with a homer and drove in three as Washington won 7-5 at San Diego. Ryan Zimmerman (Virginia) also homered for Nats. Murphy played two summers for TA graduate Mike Bocock at Luray.
Pitcher Jon Rauch (Harrisonburg Turks) allowed no runs out of the bullpen to get the win for the Washington Nationals on June 17, 2006. The Nationals won at home over the New York Yankees by a score of 11-9. Johnny Damon had four hits and drove in five runs for the Yankees.
Staunton native Larry Sheets (EMU, RCBL), on June 17, 1986, was 1-for-4 for the Orioles in a 6-3 loss to the Detroit Tigers. Lou Whitaker (Martinsville High) had three hits for the Tigers.
Source: Baseball Reference
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.