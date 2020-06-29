Billy Sample (JMU, Harrisonburg Turks) was 1-for-4 on June 29, 1983, for the Texas Rangers in a 2-1 loss at the Angels. Sample was drafted by Texas out of JMU. Sample on June 29, 1986, was 2-for-3 as the leadoff hitter for Atlanta in a win over San Diego. That was the last season in the majors for Sample. West Virginia native John Kruk (New Market) was 0-for-1 for the Padres in the same game in his rookie year.
On June 29, 2016, Daniel Murphy (Luray, Valley League) was 2-for-4 with two homers for the Washington Nationals in a 4-2 win over the New York Mets - his former team. Murphy, who played in college at Jacksonville, was with Luray under manager Mike Bocock (TA) for two summers in Luray. Murphy is on the 60-man player pool of Colorado for this season while Erik Kratz (EMU, Turks) is on the 60-man player pool for the New York Yankees. Kratz turned 40 on June 15.
Steve Finley (Turks) was 1-for-3 with a homer for Arizona on June 29, 2000, in a 7-1 win over Houston.
Mo Vaughn (Turks), a member of the VBL Hall of Fame, was 0-for-4 for the Angels on June 29, 2000, in a loss at Seattle.
Source: Baseball Reference
