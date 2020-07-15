James Madison has sent 12 former players to the majors, starting with outfielder Billy Sample in 1978 to pitcher Ryan Reid in 2013. Here is a look at some of the Dukes, on this date.
Lynchburg native Mike Hubbard (Valley League), the only catcher from JMU to make the majors, on July 15, 1998, was 0-for-1 for the Montreal Expos in a loss to the Marlins.
Sample (Harrisonburg Turks), on July 15, 1982, for the Rangers was 2-for-4 as the leadoff hitter in a loss to Toronto. His last season was in 1986, with Atlanta.
Harrisonburg native Travis Harper (Circleville High, Valley League) was tagged with the loss for Tampa Bay at home in a setback to Baltimore on July 15, 2004. Out of the bullpen, he allowed two runs while recording five outs. Teammate Aubrey Huff (Staunton Braves) was 3-for-5 and drove in two runs.
Mike Venafro (New Market Rebels) on July 15, 1999, as a rookie reliever pitched a scoreless inning to get the win as Texas beat Arizona 3-2 with a run in the last of the ninth. Arizona's Steve Finley (Harrisonburg Turks) was 0-for-3 with a walk off Venafro in the top of the ninth - but he was stranded.
Kirt Manwaring (Turks), who went to Coastal Carolina, was 1-for-4 and drove in a run as the catcher for Colorado in a 10-7 loss at the Reds on July 15, 1999, on his 34th birthday. The New York native, who turns 55 today, ended his career with the Rockies that season.
Source: Baseball Reference
