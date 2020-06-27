Several former outfielders for the Harrisonburg Turks made it to the majors. Here is a look at some of them: Billy Sample (JMU, Turks 1974-76), on June 27, 1982, was 2-for-5 and scored two runs as the leadoff hitter for the Texas Rangers in a 10-4 win at home over the Oakland A's. Texas right fielder Johnny Grubb, a Richmond native, was 3-for-3.
On June 27, 2012, Scott Cousins (Turks, 2005) was a defensive replacement in the outfield for the Marlins in a 5-3 win over the Cardinals. Cousins was drafted by the Marlins in 2006 out of San Francisco. Jon Jay (Staunton, 2004) was 0-for-3 for the Cardinals in the same game.
Darren Lewis on June 27, 1998, was 2-for-4 and scored two runs for the Red Sox in a 9-4 win over the Marlins. Lewis was drafted out of California by Oakland in 1988.
On June 27, 1982, George Vukovich of the Phillies was 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs in 8-3 win over the New York Mets in Philadelphia. He was drafted in the fourth round out of Southern Illinois by the Phillies in 1977.
Mac Williamson (Turks, 2011), on June 27, 2016, was 1-for-1 for the Giants in 8-3 loss to Oakland. Jarrett Parker (Virginia) of the Giants was 0-for-1. Williamson was in spring training with the Nationals this year. The Wake Forest product was a non-roster invitee to camp after playing part of last season with the Giants.
Gene Richards (Turks 1974), who played at South Carolina State, was 1-for-3 with a walk for the San Diego Padres in a loss to the Braves. Richards was drafted in the first round in 1975 by the Padres after playing for the Turks. He set a record for rookies with 56 steals for the Padres in 1977.
On this date: June 28
Williamson, on June 28, 2016, was 0-for-3 for the Giants in a 13-11 loss to Oakland. Steve Finley (Turks, 1985) was a defensive replacement for the Orioles on June 28, 1989, in a loss to Toronto. That was the rookie season for Finley, drafted out of Southern Illinois by the Orioles.
Clint Robinson (Turks), who played first and outfield in college, on June 28, 2016, was retired as a pinch-hitter for the Nationals. Daniel Murphy (Luray, VBL) was 1-for-3 for Washington and Ryan Zimmerman (Virginia) was 0-for-3. Matt Harvey was the starter and loser for the Mets as the Nationals won, 5-0, at Nationals Park. Williamson and Murphy are both from Jacksonville. The Nationals and Orioles are both slated to open this season July 23-24. They will face each other in interleague play in dates to be determined, according to MLB.com. Zimmerman is trying to decide if he will play this year, citing the MS that his mother has - plus a daughter that was just born.
Source: Baseball Reference
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.