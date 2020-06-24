James Madison has sent 12 players to the majors. The first was outfielder Billy Sample (Harrisonburg Turks) in 1978 with Texas and the last was pitcher Ryan Reid with Pittsburgh in 2013. Here is a closer look at some of them: Sample, on June 24, 1979, played in both games of a doubleheader as the Rangers swept Oakland. He was 1-for-6 and scored two runs in the two games.
Harrisonburg native Travis Harper (JMU, Turks, Circleville High), on June 24, 2006, got credit for a hold as he came out of the bullpen for Tampa Bay in a win over Atlanta. He retired two batters and gave up a walk and a hit. The 2006 season was the last for Harper in the majors. Aubrey Huff (Staunton Braves) was 1-for-2 with an RBI for Tampa Bay in the same game. Huff made news Tuesday when he put out a statement on social media that he “will no longer wear a mask inside any business. It’s unconstitutional to enforce.” Huff played for the Orioles from 2007-09.
Mike Venafro (JMU, New Market Rebels) on June 24, 2003, allowed a walk and did not retire a batter out of the bullpen for Tampa Bay in a 10-9 loss to the Yankees. It was the last game he pitched in the majors that season.
Jimmy Key (Winchester, VBL) on June 24, 1991, pitched six innings for Toronto and allowed just one run. He did not figure in the decision as the Blue Jays beat Cleveland. Key was an All-Star five times in the majors and ended his career in 1998 with Baltimore. He was drafted out of Clemson in 1982 by the Blue Jays in the third round.
On this date in 1989, Vince Coleman of the Cardinals stole his 40th consecutive base to break the mark set by Davey Lopes. Coleman was teammates in the St. Louis minors’ system with Tom Bocock, a Turner Ashby and JMU product.
As for this season: Jeff Passan of ESPN reported Tuesday night that “the Major League Baseball Players Association has agreed to report to training camps by July 1 and play a 60-game season, sources tell ESPN, but deal is not finalized yet. One last health-and-safety hurdle to get over and Major League Baseball will be back a week from” today.
