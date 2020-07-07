Brett Gardner (New Market, Valley League) of the New York Yankees was 2-for-4 with a homer on July 7, 2019, in a 2-1 loss at Tampa Bay. The Yankees are slated to open the season July 23 at Washington while the Orioles begin at Boston the next day.
Daniel Murphy (Luray) was 2-for-5 with a homer for the Washington Nationals on July 7, 2016, in a loss to the New York Mets - his former team. The Nationals called off workouts Monday at Nationals Park due to concerns about COVID-19 testing. "Per MLB’s protocol, all players and staff were tested for Covid-19 on Friday, July 3rd. Seventy-two hours later, we have yet to receive the results of those tests. We cannot have our players and staff work at risk. Therefore, we have cancelled our team workout scheduled for this morning. We will not sacrifice the health and safety of our players, staff and their families. Without accurate and timely testing it is simply not safe for us to continue with Summer Camp," general manager Mike Rizzo of the Nationals said in a statement. The Astros also called off workouts Monday, then later Major League Baseball put on a statement to try to address the testing practices. "We appreciate the great cooperation from the players as well as the hard work of the Clubs and many internal and external staff members under these challenging circumstances. The process has not been without some unforeseen difficulties, which are being addressed with the service providers that are essential to the execution of the protocols," said the MLB statement.
Emilio Pagan (Valley League) pitched a scoreless inning for Tampa Bay on July 7, 2019, in a win against the Yankees.
Erik Kratz (EMU, Turks) was 0-for-3 on July 7, 2018, for the Milwaukee Brewers in a 5-1 loss to the Atlanta Braves.
Billy Sample (JMU, Turks) was 0-for-1 for the Atlanta Braves on July 7, 1986, in a loss to the Phillies. That came one day after Sample was 0-for-1 while teammate Bob Horner hit four homers for the Braves.
Source: Baseball Reference
