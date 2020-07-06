Brett Gardner (New Market, 2003-04) was 1-for-4 with a homer on July 6, 2019, for the New York Yankees in a 4-3 loss at Tampa Bay. Gardner and catcher Erik Kratz (EMU, Turks) are both now with the Yankees. The world champion Nationals, according to reports, are slated to open the season at home July 23 against the Yankees.
Daniel Murphy (Luray) on July 6, 2017, was 1-for-4 at Nationals Park in loss to Atlanta. Freddie Freeman was 2-for-5 for the Braves; reports over the weekend revealed that Freeman was one of several Atlanta players who had COVID-19. Washington manager Dave Martinez said Sunday two of his players have tested positive.
Austin Adams (Valley League) gave up two runs in one inning on July 6, 2015, for the Cleveland Indians in a loss to Houston. Adams was drafted out of Faulkner State in Alabama by Cleveland in 2009.
David Carpenter (Valley League), a native of West Virginia, on July 6, 2011, threw a scoreless inning for Houston out of the bullpen in an 8-2 win at Pittsburgh in his fourth MLB game - not far from his hometown. Carpenter went to East Fairmont High and West Virginia University and was drafted in 2006 by St. Louis.
On July 6, 1969, Staunton native Jerry May (North River High) was 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for the Pittsburgh Pirates in an 8-7 loss at home to the New York Mets. A few months later, the Mets shocked the Baltimore Orioles to win the World Series.
Waynesboro native Reggie Harris threw a scoreless inning out of the bullpen on July 6, 1997, for the Philadelphia Phillies in an 8-4 loss at home to the Chicago Cubs. Lynchburg native Mike Hubbard (JMU, Valley League) started at catcher for the Cubs and was 1-for-4. Harris made his MLB debut on July 4, 1990, for the Oakland A's.
Staunton native Larry Sheets (EMU, RCBL) was 1-for-3 on July 6, 1990, for the Detroit Tigers in a 4-0 victory against the Royals.
Harrisonburg native Alan Knicely (TA) was 1-for-2 with two walks on July 6, 1986, for the Cardinals in a loss at the Giants.
Travis Harper (JMU, Circleville High, Turks), a native of Harrisonburg, retired two batters out of the bullpen for Tampa Bay in 12-5 loss to the Red Sox on July 6, 2006. Aubrey Huff (Staunton Braves) had three hits, including a homer, for Tampa Bay.
