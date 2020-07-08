Daniel Murphy (Luray, VBL), facing his former team, was 1-for-4 with a double for Washington on July 8, 2016, in a 3-1 win at the New York Mets.
Brett Gardner (New Market), on July 8, 2018, for the New York Yankees, was 1-for-5 in a 2-1 win at Toronto.
Erik Kratz (EMU, Turks) was 0-for-4 on July 8, 2018, for Milwaukee in a 10-3 win over the Atlanta Braves. Kratz and Gardner are now both with the Yankees, who open the current season at Washington.
Luke Scott (Staunton Braves) on July 8, 2009, was 1-for-4 for the Baltimore Orioles in 5-3 win at Seattle. Teammate Aubrey Huff (Staunton) was 1-for-5 for the Orioles.
Staunton native Jerry May, playing for the Pirates on July 8, 1967, was 2-for-4 and drove in a run in a win over the Reds.
Source: Baseball Reference
