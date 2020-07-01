Daniel Murphy (Luray) was 2-for-5 and drove in two runs for Washington in a 3-2 win at the Rockies on July 1, 2016. He is now with the Rockies. Clint Robinson (Turks) was 1-for-1 in the same game for the Nationals while Ryan Zimmerman (Virginia) was 0-for-5. Zimmerman and pitcher Joe Ross will not play this season for the Nationals, due to health concerns.
Dan Meyer (JMU) came out of the bullpen and got the win for the Marlins on July 1, 2009, at home for the Marlins over the Nationals. Meyer retired two batters and did not give up a hit. Meyer was drafted out of JMU by the Braves in 2002 and made his MLB debut two years later.
On July 1, 2000, Scott Forster (JMU) retired one batter out of the bullpen for Montreal in a loss to the Marlins. It was the fourth MLB game for Forster, drafted in 2004 by the Expos out of JMU.
Steve Finley (Turks), on July 1, 2000, had a homer and drove in three runs for Arizona in a 9-3 win over the Reds.
On July 1, 1983, Billy Sample (JMU, Turks) was 1-for-3 with two walks and a double for Texas in a win at Oakland.
Larry Sheets (EMU, RCBL) was 1-for-4 for the Orioles on July 1, 1987, in a 6-2 loss in Boston.
On June 30, 2018, Erik Kratz (EMU, Turks) was the starting catcher for Milwaukee. He was 0-for-4 but drove in a run in a 13-2 loss at the Reds. Kratz is now with the Yankees and is on the 60-player pool for this season.
