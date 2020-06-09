On June 9, 2016, Daniel Murphy (Luray, Valley Baseball League) drove in the only run for the Washington Nationals with a solo homer off Chicago White Sox pitcher Miguel Gonzalez. Ryan Zimmerman (Virginia) was 0-for-3 for the Nationals in the 3-1 loss to the host White Sox. Gio Gonzalez was the losing pitcher for the Nats.
Staunton native Larry Sheets (EMU, RCBL) was 0-for-4 for the Baltimore Orioles on June 9, 1987, in a 2-1 loss at home to the Boston Red Sox. Cal Ripken, Jr. hit a homer for the only run for the Orioles in the first off Bruce Hurst, a Boston lefty. Virginia native Ken Dixon pitched out of the bullpen for the Orioles.
Staunton native Jerry May had one of the best offensive games of his career on June 9, 1967, for the Pittsburgh Pirates. The catcher was 3-for-5 and drove in three runs in a 16-1 thrashing of the Philadelphia Phillies. Manny Mota and Gene Alley each had four hits for the Pirates and Roberto Clemente and Willie Stargell added three each. The Pirates had 23 hits - but no homers and only three extra-base hits.
Virginia Tech product Johnny Oates (Valley League Hall of Famer) was a catcher in both games of a doubleheader for the Atlanta Braves on June 9, 1974. The Braves split two games with the Montreal Expos. Oates had a hit and drove in a run in the nightcap.
Milwaukee catcher Erik Kratz (EMU, Harrisonburg Turks) was 1-for-3 and scored two runs and drove in one as the Brewers won June 9, 2018, at Philadelphia by a score of 12-3. Kratz, a former Harrisonburg resident, was born just northwest of Philadelphia in Telford, Pa. He turns 40 on June 15 and is now a member of the New York Yankees.
VBL Hall of Famer Sam Perlozzo was the manager for the Baltimore Orioles on June 9, 2006, in a 7-5 loss at the Minnesota Twins. Brian Roberts had three hits for the Orioles in the leadoff spot.
Source: Baseball Reference
