Spotswood grad Daryl Irvine, a first-round pick by the Red Sox out of Ferrum, went 2.1 innings and gave up two runs out of the bullpen for Boston on July 29, 1991, in a 7-2 loss to the Rangers. Mo Vaughn (Harrisonburg Turks, Valley League Hall of Fame) was 2-for-4 for the Red Sox.
Texas outfielder Billy Sample, a former JMU standout, was 1-for-4 in a loss to the Orioles on July 29, 1980.
Daniel Murphy, who played two years at Luray in the Valley League, on July 29, 2016, for Washington, was 1-for-3 in a win at the Giants.
Harrisonburg native Alan Knicely (TA) on July 29, 1983, was 0-for-1 for the Reds in a 1-0 loss at Houston. Knicely was drafted by the Astros out of Turner Ashby in 1974 and made his MLB debut with Houston.
Source: Baseball Reference
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.