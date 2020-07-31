Spotswood grad Daryl Irvine (Valley League), on July 31, 1991, went 2.2 innings and gave up two runs for the Red Sox in an 11-10 win over Oakland. Wade Boggs was 5-for-7 for the Red Sox while Mo Vaughn (Turks) was 0-for-1 with two walks. It was the last game in the majors for Irvine that season. He ended his career with Boston in 1992.
Harrisonburg native Travis Harper (Circleville, JMU) pitched 1.2 innings for Tampa Bay on July 31, 2003 in a win at Toronto.
Erik Kratz (EMU) was 0-for-3 in a 1-0 win at the Dodgers for the Brewers on July 31, 2018.
Source: Baseball Reference
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.