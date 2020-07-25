Erik Kratz (EMU, RCBL) was 0-for-3 as the Pirates catcher on July 25, 2010, in loss to the Padres. He made his MLB debut on July 17 of that year.
David Eckstein (Turks) on July 25, 2006, was 1-for-4 in 1-0 win for the Cardinals at the Rockies. He later became a World Series MVP and is in the Valley League Hall of Fame.
Brett Gardner (Valley League) started in center for the Yankees and scored a run in 3-2 loss to Tampa Bay on July 25, 2018. He was 0-for-3 on Thursday for the Yankees at Washington.
On July 25, 1976, Charlottesville native Mike Cubbage (Virginia, VBL Hall of Fame) was 1-for-3 with three RBIs off the bench for the Twins in 13-8 win over the host White Sox. Cubbage, who turned 70 Tuesday, has been a scout for the Nationals.
On This Date: July 26
Rocky Mount native Ron Hodges (Turks) goes 0-for-1 for the Mets on July 26, 1978, while the Reds' Johnny Bench hits his 300th homer in 12-3 loss at Shea Stadium.
On July 26, 1979, Billy Sample was 0-for-4 for Texas in 8-4 loss at the Twins. Johnny Grubb, a Richmond native, was hitless in one at-bat for the Rangers.
Jerry May, a Staunton native, on July 26, 1968, for the Pittsburgh Pirates, caught both games of a doubleheader against the Cardinals. May had a hit in the second game as teammate Roberto Clemente hit a homer and Richmond native Gene Alley, another teammate, scored two runs and drove in another.
Lefty reliever Mike Venafro (JMU, New Market) retired four batters for Texas without allowing a run in a win over the Angles on July 26, 2000. Mo Vaughn (Turks) was hitless for the Angels. Venafro retired Vaughn on a grounder in the eighth.
Source: Baseball Reference
