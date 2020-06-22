On June 22, 1993, Chris Hoiles (Harrisonburg Turks) hit two homers and drove in six runs for the Baltimore Orioles. The Orioles beat the Detroit Tigers 12-9 even though Baltimore starting pitcher Mike Mussina was lifted in the second inning after giving up five runs. Hoiles hit a grand slam for his first homer in the contest. Martinsville High grad Lou Whitaker scored two runs for the Tigers. Hoiles ended the year with a career-high 29 homers and was named to the Orioles' Hall of Fame after his career. He played for Turks during a college career at Eastern Michigan. He was drafted by the Tigers in 1986 before breaking into the majors with Baltimore three years later.
On June 22, 2016, Daniel Murphy (Luray, Valley League) was 0-for-4 for the Washington Nationals in a 4-3 loss at the Dodgers. He was 0-for-5 on June 22, 2019, for the Colorado Rockies in another one-run loss in Los Angeles - this time a 5-4 win by the Dodgers. Murphy was teammates one summer in Luray with Brian Bocock (Turner Ashby), who made his MLB debut with the Giants in 2008.
Clint Robinson (Harrisonburg Turks) started in right field and was 1-for-4 for the Nationals in a 4-1 win on June 22, 2015 over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
On June 22, 2007, right-hander Jon Rauch (Turks) pitched one inning out of the bullpen and did not allow a run for Washington. The Nationals won 4-1 over the Cleveland Indians.
Source: Baseball Reference
