Harrisonburg native Travis Harper (JMU, Turks) made the last appearance of his career, allowing two runs in one inning out of the bullpen for Tampa Bay on Aug. 1, 2006, against the Tigers.
Washington's Daniel Murphy (Luray, Valley League) had three hits in a win at Arizona on Aug. 1, 2016.
On this date: August 2
Staunton native Larry Sheets (EMU, RCBL) on Aug. 2, 1990, for the Detroit Tigers was 0-for-2 as the DH in a win in 14 innings over the Yankees in New York. Martinsville native Lou Whitaker had two hits for the Tigers. On this day in 1993, Peter Angelos had the winning bid to buy the Orioles - the team Sheets broke into the majors with in 1984.
Mike Venafro (JMU, New Market of the Valley League) was born on August 2, 1973. He broke into the majors with the Texas Rangers in 1999.
Shenandoah native Wayne Comer (Page County), on Aug. 2, 1970, for the Washington Senators, come on to play left field in place of Frank Howard late in the game. Two years later, Comer played in the last game of his career, on Aug. 2, 1972, as he came on to play center for the Tigers in a 13-1 loss to the Brewers. Comer was retired on a flyout in the ninth by Ken Sanders in his last MLB at-bat. Comer, who broke in with the Tigers in 1967, was later the baseball coach at Spotswood.
