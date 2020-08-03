John Kruk (New Market, VBL), from Keyser High in West Virginia, on Aug. 3, 1991, for the Phillies was 2-for-4 and scored two runs in a win at Montreal.
David Carpenter (Valley League), pitching on Aug. 3, 2013, for the third day in a row, retired four batters without allowing a hit for the Braves. Erik Kratz (EMU, Valley League) was retired as a pinch-hitter for the Phillies and also drew a walk. Carpenter went to East Fairmont High and West Virginia University.
Travis Harper (JMU, Valley League), a product of Circleville High in West Virginia, was the winning pitcher out of the bullpen for Tampa Bay on Aug. 3, 2005, despite allowing two runs in 2.2 innings against Texas. Aubrey Huff (Staunton Braves) drove in a run for Tampa Bay.
Source: Baseball Reference
