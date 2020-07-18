The Nationals and Orioles both have split-squad exhibition games today against the Phillies. The Nationals then play Monday at Baltimore, with another exhibition game between the teams Tuesday in Washington. Here is a look at Valley ties to the three teams, on this date:
West Virginia native John Kruk (New Market, Valley League) was 1-for-2 and drove in two runs for the Phillies on July 18, 1992, in a 14-3 win over the Dodgers in Philadelphia.
Harrisonburg native Alan Knicely (TA) was 0-for-3 for the Reds on July 18, 1985, in a loss to the Phillies. Knicely ended that year with Philadelphia, playing in seven games.
Jon Rauch (Harrisonburg Turks), pitching for Washington on July 18, 2007, threw a scoreless inning in a 7-6 win over Houston. Luke Scott (Staunton) had two hits for the Astros.
Chris Hoiles (Turks) on July 18, 1993, drove in a run for the Orioles in a win over the Twins.
Dale Murphy (Luray, VBL) on July 18, 2007, was hitless for the Nationals in a 4-3 win at the Angels as Sean Doolittle (Virginia) got the save.
Larry Sheets (EMU, RCBL) was 0-for-3 for the Orioles on July 19, 1985, in a win over the Royals.
Three Harrisonburg High grads, according to thebaseballcube.com, have been drafted by MLB clubs: Russ Dickerson, out of JMU in 1978 by Toronto; Chris Hart, out of Auburn by Oakland in 1990; and Jeff Leatherman, out of Auburn by Pittsburgh in 1991. None played in the majors.
On This Date: July 19
Jason Kipnis (Coverington, VBL) was 1-for-4 with RBI on July 19, 2019, for Cleveland in a win over the Royals. He was added to Cubs' roster Friday.
Source: Baseball Reference
