Erik Kratz (EMU, Turks) was 0-for-4 as the starting catcher for Milwaukee on June 30, 2018. The Brewers lost 13-2 to the Reds. On Sunday, Kratz was included on the 60-man player pool for the New York Yankees for the 2020 season. He played with the San Francisco Giants and Tampa Bay Rays last year.
Staunton native Larry Sheets (EMU, RCBL) was 2-for-4 with a homer and drove in four runs for Baltimore on June 30, 1987, in a 13-9 loss to the Boston Red Sox. Sheets was the Orioles MVP hit that year as he hit a career-best 31 homers. He has coached high school baseball in the Baltimore area for several years.
On June 20, 2016, Daniel Murphy (Luray, VBL) was 1-for-3 for Washington in a 13-4 win at the Reds. Murphy is on the 60-player pool for the Colorado Rockies for this season.
Mo Vaughn (Harrisonburg Turks) was 1-for-3 for the Angels on June 30, 2000, in a win over Oakland.
Source: Baseball Reference
