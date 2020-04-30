On This Date: April 30
Mike Venafro (JMU), a lefty reliever, retired the only batter he faced for Texas in an 8-4 win at Baltimore on April 30, 2000. Venafro retired Will Clark to end the last of the eighth; it was one of a career-high 77 appearances that season for the Paul VI High (Fairfax) product. He pitched in 307 games in a career that ended in 2006 with Colorado; the Maryland native pitched in two playoff games with Texas (1999) and two with the Los Angeles Dodgers, in 2004, and did not allow a run while facing a total of 10 batters.
Staunton native Larry Sheets (EMU) of the Orioles was 1-for-4 and drove in a run in an 8-6 loss on April 30, 1986, to the Chicago White Sox. Eddie Murray had a homer and drove in three runs for the Orioles. Sheets ended his career with Seattle in 1993.
Staunton native Jerry May, on this date in 1968, was 1-for-3 as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Chicago Cubs 4-3 in Pittsburgh. The night game drew just 3,710 fans. Some of the stars in that game were Roberto Clemente, Willie Stargell, and D.C. native Maury Wills of the Pirates and Ernie Banks, Ron Santo, and Billy Williams of the Cubs. May caught all nine innings as Pittsburgh pitchers allowed nine hits; May ended his career in 1973 and died in Augusta County in a farming accident in 1996.
