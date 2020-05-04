Harrisonburg native Nelson Chittum made the last appearance of his Major League career on this date, May 4, 1960, as a pitcher for the Boston Red Sox in a 5-3 loss to the Kansas City Athletics. He retired one batter while not allowing a run. Dick Williams singled off Chittum with the Red Sox losing 4-2 in the top of the eighth. After Chittum got Harry Chiti to groundout, the pitcher walked Ken Hamlin and the Harrisonburg native was taken out of the game. Williams went on to manage the Oakland A’s to two World Series titles. Chittum broke into the majors with the St. Louis Cardinals in 1958 as he pitched in 13 games, with the only two starts of his career. The right-hander was 3-0 with an ERA of 1.19 in 21 games out of the bullpen for the Red Sox in 1959. For his career, he pitched in 40 games and was 3-1 with an ERA of 3.84. He finished 17 games in which he pitched. Chittum was born in Harrisonburg on March 25, 1933. He went to high school and college in Elizabethtown, Pa. According to Baseball America, he was living in Tennessee in the 2000s.
Doug Neff, another Harrisonburg native, played his first game of the season of May 4, 1915, as a defensive replacement for the Washington Senators in a loss in Boston. The infielder played in 33 games with Senators in 1914-15. He died in Cape Charles at the age of 40 in 1932. He is buried in a University of Virginia Cemetery in Charlottesville.
Chris Hoiles, who played for the Harrisonburg Turks in the Valley Baseball League, had two hits, including a homer, for the Baltimore Orioles on May 4, 1993, in a 4-3 loss at Minnesota. Hoiles had a career-high 29 homers that season for the Orioles.
Billy Sample (JMU, Harrisonburg Turks), was a combined 2-for-9 for the Texas Rangers as he played both games of a doubleheader on May 4, 1979, against the Chicago White. In his first full MLB season, the Roanoke native hit .292 that season. Sample ended his career in 1986 with the Atlanta Braves. His career average was .272 with 46 homers and 98 steals. Sample stole a career-high 43 bases in 1983 with the Rangers. Sample was teammates in Atlanta in 1986 with Ted Simmons, a recent Hall of Fame selection.
Source: Baseball Reference
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.