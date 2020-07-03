On This Date: July 3
Steve Finley (Harrisonburg Turks) was 1-for-4 with a triple for Arizona on July 3, 2000, in a loss to the Reds.
Mo Vaughn (Turks, VBL Hall of Fame) was 2-for-5 for the Angels on July 3, 2000, in a loss to Seattle.
Daniel Murphy (Luray) was 2-for-4 for the Washington Nationals on July 3, 2016, in a win over the Reds. Murphy is now with the Rockies as Major League teams begin workouts this weekend.
On This Date: July 4Waynesboro native Reggie Harris made his MLB debut on July 4, 1990, as a pitcher for the Oakland A’s. He allowed no runs in two innings out of the bullpen in a loss at Milwaukee. Harris retired the first three batters he faced on flyballs — Gary Sheffield, future Hall of Famer Robin Yount, and Dave Parker. Harris played baseball and basketball at Waynesboro. He was drafted by the Boston Red Sox out of high school after turning down a chance to play basketball at Virginia Tech.
Ryan Reid (JMU) made the last appearances of his MLB career as a pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 4, 2013.He allowed one run in two innings in a loss to the Phillies. Reid retired the last batter he faced — John Mayberry. He pitched in seven games that year for the Pirates. It was the last appearance in the majors for a JMU product.
Lefty pitcher Ashur Tolliver (Turks) on July 4, 2017, for the Houston Astros pitched one scoreless inning out of the bullpen in a win over the Atlanta Braves. It was his third outing that season for the Astros — and the last time he pitched in the majors. He was drafted by the Orioles out of Oklahoma City University and pitched in two games for the Orioles in 2016.
On This Date: July 5Vaughn was 1-for-5 for the Angels on July 5, 2000, in a loss to Seattle.
Erik Kratz (EMU, Turks) was 0-for-3 for the Brewers on July 5, 2018, in a 7-2 win over Atlanta as he drove in a run. He is now on the 60-man player pool of the New York Yankees. He made his MLB debut with the Pirates 10 years ago. He has 31 homers in his MLB career in 317 and has hit 134 in the minors in 1,027 games. Kratz made his MLB debut 10 years ago with the Pirates.
Source: Baseball Reference
Friday Flashback
The weekly Friday Flashback feature will return next week, July 10, with a look at East Rockingham High.
— DN-R Staff Reports
