The Harrisonburg Turks of the Valley Baseball League have had several catchers make the majors. Here is a look at some of them:
Ron Hodges, a native of Rocky Mount and a Franklin County High grad, was 0-for-4 for the New York Mets on June 23, 1982, in a 5-0 loss to Montreal. Hodges was drafted several times out of Appalachian State before signing with the Mets in 1972. He turned 71 on Monday.
Steve Swisher, on June 23, 1976, was 1-for-3 with an RBI for Chicago Cubs in a 6-5 win over the Pirates. It was the only season Swisher was an All-Star in the majors.
Kirt Manwaring, with the Giants, was 1-for-4 with a triple on June 23, 1994, in a loss to the Cincinnati Reds. The last game he played that year was August 10 - before the lockout ended the year and called off the World Series.
Chris Hoiles, on June 23, 1993, for the Orioles, hit a homer while going 2-for-4 in a win over the Detroit Tigers.
Mike Hubbard (JMU) on June 23, 1996, was 0-for-3 for the Chicago Cubs in a 5-4 loss at the San Diego Padres. The Lynchburg native was drafted by the Cubs out of JMU.
Erik Kratz (EMU) was 0-for-1 for the Milwaukee Brewers on June 23, 2018 in a 3-2 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. Kratz is now with the New York Yankees.
As for this season, according to Jeff Passan and Jesse Rogers of ESPN, the Major League Players Association voted 33-5 on Monday against the latest proposal from the owners. There has been no MLB since March, when COVID-19 shut down spring training sites. Now the pandemic and labor woes could mean no MLB season this year - with the World Series in doubt for first time since the Fall Classic was not held in 1994.
