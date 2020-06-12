Billy Sample (JMU, Harrisonburg Turks) was 3-for-5 and drove in two runs on June 12, 1979, for the Texas Rangers in a 7-6 win over Milwaukee. He hit the first homer of his career in the game - a solo shot in the last of the first off righty Lary Sorenson. Sample was one of the top rookies in the majors in 1979. He was drafted out of JMU by Texas in 1976 in the 10th round.
Harrisonburg native Travis Harper (JMU, Circleville High) gave up two runs in one inning out of the bullpen for Tampa Bay on June 12, 2004 in a 10-7 win over Colorado. Javier Lopez (Virginia) retired one batter as a reliever for the Rockies. Aubrey Huff (Staunton Braves) was 1-for-4 for Tampa Bay. Harper was drafted in the third round out of JMU by the Red Sox in 1997. Huff was drafted by Tampa Bay in the fifth round in 1998.
Lynchburg native Mike Hubbard (JMU, Harrisonburg Turks) was 0-for-1 on June 12, 1996, for the Chicago Cubs in a 4-3 loss at Philadelphia. Hubbard was drafted out of JMU by the Cubs in the eighth round in 1992. Hubbard played for Montreal - which moved to Washington in 2005 - in 1998, the Atlanta Braves in 2000 and ended his MLB career with the Texas Rangers in 2001. He played in the minors with the Orioles in 2002 with Triple-A Rochester.
In this year's draft, the Orioles took outfielder Hudson Haskin out of Tulane in the second round Thursday. "I see a lot of things to like," analyst Jim Callis said on MLB.com. New York native Haskin wen to the same high school in Connecticut as George Springer, an outfielder for Houston.
