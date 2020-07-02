Harrisonburg native Travis Harper (JMU, Circleville, Harrisonburg Turks) on July 2, 2006, pitched two innings out of the bullpen for Tampa Bay and did not allow a run at Washington in the seventh and eighth innings. Another former Turks pitcher, Jon Rauch, allowed one run in the top of the ninth as the Nationals won 6-2 at RFK Stadium. The game also featured Aubrey Huff (Staunton Braves), who was 0-for-4 for Tampa Bay. Lefty Bill Bray (William & Mary) pitched a scoreless inning for the Nationals and Ryan Zimmerman (Virginia) hit a homer in the first inning for Washington. Zimmerman, who once considered attending JMU, will not play this season for Washington due to health concerns, as his mother has MS.
Daniel Murphy (Luray, VBL) was 0-for-5 for Washington on July 2, 2016, in a loss at the Rockies. Murphy is now a member of Colorado.
Ashur Tolliver (Turks) gave up two hits and one run and did not retire a batter for the Houston Astros on July 2, 2017, in an 8-1 win over the New York Yankees. Tolliver was drafted by the Orioles in 2009 out of Oklahoma City University after playing for Harrisonburg in the VBL.
Erik Kratz (EMU, Turks) was 1-for-4 and scored a run as the Pittsburgh catcher on July 2, 2016, in a 4-2 win at Oakland. Josh Reddick had four hits for the A's; he played in the World Series for Houston last October. Kratz is now with the New York Yankees.
Steve Finley (Turks) was 1-for-1 with a homer for Arizona on July 2, 2000, in a 14-2 loss to the Reds.
Mo Vaughn (Turks) was 1-for-4 on July 2, 2000, for the Angels in a 10-3 loss to Oakland.
The Nationals, on Wednesday, signed several non-drafted free agents, including Virginia Tech pitcher Zach Brzykcy and Quade Tomlin, a prep star from Liberty Christian. Tomlin was one of the top prep players in the state the past two years and is the son of former Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher and Liberty University product Randy Tomlin, a former minor-league pitching coach with the Nationals.
The minor-league season was canceled on Tuesday - that means no campaign for former Turner Ashby pitcher Brenan Hanifee and Shelton Perkins (JMU), who are both in the Baltimore farm system. Hanifee was in the rotation for Single-A Frederick last season while Perkins made his pro debut in Aberdeen, Maryland with his home park at Ripken Stadium in the New York-Penn League. Last month, the Orioles signed non-drafted free agent J.D. Mundy out of Radford. He began his college career at Virginia Tech. Former Radford pitcher Ryan Meisinger - who pitched for Baltimore in 2018 - was at Triple-A in the Cards' system last year.
