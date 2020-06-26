Several Valley products played for the Texas Rangers/Washington Senators. Here is a look at some of them: Shenandoah native Wayne Comer (Page County) was 1-for-4 as the starting center fielder for the Senators on June 26, 1970, in a 12-2 loss at home to the Baltimore Orioles. Don Buford had four hits, with a homer, for the Orioles and Frank Robinson also went deep for the Birds. On June 26, 1999, lefty pitcher Mike Venafro (JMU, New Market) retired four batters for the Rangers and allowed a run in 5-4 loss at Seattle. Billy Sample (JMU, Turks) on June 26, 1979, started for the Rangers and was 2-for-3 in 2-1 win over the Angels. Richmond native Johnny Grubb also started in the outfield for Texas. On June 26, 1975, Charlottesville native Mike Cubbage (Virginia, Valley League) was 0-for-1 for Texas in loss at the White Sox. Former MLB player and manager Eddie Kasko died at the age of 88 Wednesday. The New Jersey native was the skipper of the Red Sox from 1970-73, winning between 85 and 88 games each season. On this date in 1971, the Red Sox played a doubleheader against the Orioles in Boston. The Red Sox won game one 3-2 in the last of the 10th and won 10-2 in the nightcap as pitcher Sonny Siebert hit a homer and drove in five runs.
Source: Baseball Reference
