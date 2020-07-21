Will Harris (Staunton Braves) threw a scoreless inning for Houston in a win over Texas on July 21, 2019. Harris is now with Washington and the Nats open the season at home Thursday with the Yankees. Washington hosts the Orioles today in its final exhibition game.
Erik Kratz (EMU, RCBL) was 1-for-3 on July 21, 2018, for the Brewers in a win over the Dodgers. Kratz is now in the player pool for the Yankees.
Staunton native Larry Sheets (EMU, RCBL) was 1-for-1 with a double for the Orioles on July 21, 1986, against the Royals.
Daniel Murphy was 0-for-4 in a loss to the Dodgers for the Nationals on July 21, 2016. He played two summers for Luray in the Valley League and is now with the Rockies, who open Friday at Texas.
Jason Kipnis (Covington, Valley League) started at second base for Cleveland on July 21, 2019, and was 1-for-4 in win at home over Kansas City. He played for the Cubs on Sunday in an exhibition game with the White Sox and was 1-for-3 with an RBI as the DH. The Cubs host the Brewers on Friday in the opener for both teams.
On July 21, 1977, Charlottesville native Mike Cubbage (VBL Hall of Fame, Virginia) was 1-for-3 off Nolan Ryan as Twins beat Angels, 3-2. Cubbage later managed in the majors and has been a scout for the Nationals.
Source: Baseball Reference
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.