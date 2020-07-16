Several members of the 2003 Staunton Braves of the Valley Baseball League eventually made the majors. Here is a look at some of them, on this date.
Will Harris pitched a scoreless inning for Houston on July 16, 2019, in a 7-2 loss at the Angels. Chris Devenski, another Valley League alum (Woodstock, 2011), retired four batters out of the bullpen for Houston. Harris is now with the Nationals and pitched Tuesday in an intrasquad game.
Gaby Sanchez, who also played for the Braves in 2003, was 1-for-3 and scored a run for the Marlins on July 16, 2012, in a 4-3 win over Tampa Bay in 15 innings. Harris and Sanchez played for Lawrence Nesselrodt at Staunton. Other players Nesselrodt had in the Valley were Jon Jay (Staunton 2004) and Chris Perez (Staunton 2004). Jay, on July 16, 2011, for the Cardinals was 3-for-4 in a win at the Reds. Bill Bray (William & Mary) pitched in the ninth for the Reds. The Cards later won the World Series that year.
Perez, with Cleveland, on July 16, 2012, pitched a scoreless inning in a 3-2 win at Tampa Bay. Teammate Jason Kipnis (Covington 2006-07) had two hits and drove in a run for the Indians. Luke Scott (Staunton 1999) started for Tampa Bay and had two hits. Will Rhymes (William & Mary) started at second for Tampa Bay and drew two walks at the leadoff spot.
Source: Baseball Reference
