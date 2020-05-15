On May 15, 1983, Alan Knicely (TA) was 0-for-1 for the Houston Astros in a 5-2 loss to the San Francisco Giants. The winning pitcher was Atlee Hammaker, a graduate of Mount Vernon High in Alexandria.
On May 15, 2014, Erik Kratz (EMU, Harrisonburg Turks) started at catcher for the Toronto Blue Jays and was 1-for-4 in a 4-2 win over the Cleveland Indians. Five Jays' pitchers combined to throw 144 pitches.
Mo Vaughn (Turks) hit a solo homer for the New York Mets in a 2-0 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 15, 2002. Jeff D'Amico of the Mets threw a complete game and allowed just two hits for the Mets in his only shutout of the season. The next season he led the league in losses with 16 while with Pittsburgh.
Staunton native Jerry May was 0-for-3 as the starting catcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates in a 1-0 loss on May 15 1968, to the St. Louis Cardinals in Pittsburgh. The Cardinals' starter and winning was Steve Carlton, who allowed just four hits in the shutout performance. D.C. native Maury Wills and future Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente each had one hit for the Pirates. The starter and loser for Pittsburgh was Steve Blass. The starting catcher for the Cardinals was Tim McCarver, a future broadcaster. May broke into the majors in 1964 and his last game was in 1973. He was born in Staunton in 1943.
