Harrisonburg native Alan Knicely (TA), on May 22, 1985, was 2-for-4 with three RBIs as the cleanup hitter for the Cincinnati Reds in a 7-4 loss at the Chicago Cubs. Knicely hit a homer off future Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley in the sixth inning. It was the first of four games in a row that Knicely had at least two hits. The first hitters in the lineup for the Reds in that game were Eddie Milner, Pete Rose, and Dave Parker.
On May 22, 1990, Steve Finley (Harrisonburg Turks) of the Baltimore Orioles had four hits, scored twice and drove in a run in a victory over the Minnesota Twins. Cal Ripken, Jr., added two RBI for the Orioles.
May 22, 2011, Luke Scott (Staunton Braves) of the Orioles was 1-for-2 in a 2-1 win over the Washington Nationals. Mark Reynolds (Virginia) also had a hit for the Orioles - a double off losing pitcher Jordan Zimmermann.
On May 22, 2007, Aubrey Huff (Braves) of the Orioles was 1-for-4 in a loss to Toronto.
On May 22, 2006, Jon Rauch (Turks) retired four batters for the Nationals and did not allow a run in a loss to the Houston Astros.
Source: Baseball Reference
