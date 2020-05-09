On this date in 1982, Alan Knicely (Turner Ashby) drew an intentional walk for the Houston Astros in the top of the ninth against lefty Willie Hernandez of the Chicago Cubs. Knicely was batting for Denny Walling, a Valley Baseball League alum with Waynesboro. Hernandez then retired Terry Puhl for the last out in the top of the ninth. Jody Davis hit a three-run homer in the last of the ninth to give the Cubs a 6-3 win over Houston at Wrigley Field. Knicely ended his MLB career with the Philadelphia Phillies in 1985, and the St. Louis Cardinals in 1986.
Harrisonburg native Travis Harper (Circleville High in West Virginia, JMU) on May 9, 2003, retired four batters out of the bullpen while allowing one hit and no runs as Tampa Bay beat the Detroit Tigers 2-0. The Tigers had just two hits and Brandon Inge (VCU), the Detroit catcher, was hitless in three at-bats.
Chris Hoiles, a former VBL player with Harrisonburg, on May 9, 1995, had a homer and drove in all three runs for the Baltimore Orioles in a 4-3 loss at Boston. Mo Vaughn, another former Harrisonburg player, had a homer for the Red Sox. Hoiles was drafted in 1986 out of Eastern Michigan by the Tigers. In baseball news Friday, several outlets reported the MLB draft will be just five rounds this year, due to limited high school and college games that were played this spring. The draft will be June 10, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
