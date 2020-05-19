On May 19, 1982, Harrisonburg native Alan Knicely (TA) was 1-for-3 on his 27th birthday for the Houston Astros in a 5-3 win at the Philadephia Phillies. Knicely started in right field for Houston. The starting pitcher for the Phillies was Steve Carlton — Knicely singled in the second off the Hall of Fame lefty. Pete Rose and Mike Schmidt each had a hit for the Phillies. Knicely, who broke into the majors in 1979 with Houston, turns 65 today. Art Howe, teammates with Knicely that year with the Astros, was released from a Houston hospital this past weekend after dealing with COVID-19 issues. Knicely ended his career in 1986 with 34 games for the St. Louis Cardinals.
In one of the best outings of his career, Harrisonburg native Travis Harper (JMU) started and threw five scoreless innings for Tampa Bay to get the win in a 4-0 decision in Baltimore against the Orioles on May 19, 2002. He gave up four hits in one of seven starts that season. Harper will be 44 on Thursday.
Valley League Hall of Famer Johnny Oates (Virginia Tech) played for the Atlanta Braves on May 19, 1973, and was 0-for-3 in a game that was stopped in the 13th inning with the score tied 7-7 in Atlanta. The year before Oates was teammates in Baltimore with Brooks Robinson — who turned 83 on Monday.
Steve Finley (Harrisonburg Turks) was 1-for-4 with a run for the Baltimore Orioles on May 19, 1990, in a 5-3 loss to Texas. Cal Ripken, Jr. was 0-for-3 and Billy Ripken was 0-for-2 for the Orioles.
Source: Baseball Reference
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.