On May 11, 1986, Billy Sample (Harrisonburg Turks, JMU) was 1-for-3 for the Atlanta Braves in a 2-1 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. The starting pitcher for the Phillies was Steve Carlton, who went five scoreless innings. The 1986 season was the last in the majors for Sample.
Chris Hoiles (Turks) was 1-for-2 with two walks and scored a run for the Baltimore Orioles in a 9-5 win over the Seattle Mariners on May 11, 1997. Roberto Alomar and B.J. Surhoff each had three hits for the Orioles.
Clint Robinson (Turks), on May 11, 2015, was 0-for-1 for the Washington Nationals in an 11-1 win at Arizona. Yunel Escobar had five hits for the Nationals and Ryan Zimmerman (Virginia) had a homer.
Front Royal native Dana Allison (JMU) appeared in his sixth MLB game on May 11, 1991, as he threw a scoreless innings for Oakland in a win at the New York Yankees.
Source: Baseball-Reference
