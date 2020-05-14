In one of his best games, Billy Sample (JMU, Harrisonburg Turks) was 3-for-6 with four RBIs for the Texas Rangers in a 14-11 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on May 14, 1983. He hit a three-run homer off lefty Scott McGregor. John Shelby had three hits for the Orioles — who won the World Series later that year.
David Eckstein, a former player for the Harrisonburg Turks, was 3-for-4 on May 14, 2010 for the San Diego Padres in a 4-3 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Eckstein played his final season in 2010.
Shenandoah native Wayne Comer (Page County), on May 14, 1970, had two hits for Seattle in a 5-4 loss to the New York Yankees. Bobby Murcer had three hits for the Yankees. Comer later was the coach at Spotswood.
Gene Richards (Valley League) went 1-for-4 and scored a run for the San Diego Padres on May 14, 1977, in a 9-5 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. George Hendrick was 4-for-4 for the Padres.
Source: Baseball Reference
Correction
A photo of former EMU runner Jolee Paden that ran in the News-Record sports section on Wednesday, May 13 should have been credited to Londen Wheeler. The DN-R regrets the oversight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.